Soccer-Rashford could be 'unstoppable' for Man United - Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Marcus Rashford can be "unstoppable" after the England forward scored his fifth goal in as many games and assisted two others in Friday's 3-1 FA Cup win over Everton.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2023 10:52 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 10:51 IST
Erik ten Hag Image Credit: Wikimedia

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Marcus Rashford can be "unstoppable" after the England forward scored his fifth goal in as many games and assisted two others in Friday's 3-1 FA Cup win over Everton. Rashford set up Antony's fourth-minute opener and sent in the cross that Everton defender Conor Coady turned into his own net before converting a stoppage-time penalty to cap another sparkling display.

The 25-year-old now has 13 goals in all competitions for United so far and is on track to beat his season-best tally of 22 goals from the 2019-20 campaign. "From the first minute, Marcus showed confidence and belief," Ten Hag said. "For 90 minutes he was a threat for the Everton defenders... As a striker, you measure goals and assists - today he had two assists and one goal, so it's a great.

"He can work on his weaker foot, on his heading, but on other skills he is very good. It is more about bringing him in the right position and that as a team we create the right spaces for him, so that he can bring his strengths. "Then he is unstoppable with his speed, his dribbles, his directness... He has fantastic skills and when he has mental stability he can keep going."

United, who extended their winning run to seven games in all competitions, host Charlton Athletic in the League Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday before returning to Premier League action against rivals Manchester City in Saturday's derby.

