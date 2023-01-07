Left Menu

Tennis-Swiatek pulls out of Adelaide due to shoulder injury

"Number four seed Caroline Garcia takes Swiatek's top line in the draw and the next player to be seeded, Danielle Collins, moves into Garcia's vacated spot." The Adelaide tournament will begin on Monday.

07-01-2023
Iga Swiatek Image Credit: ANI

World number one Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the Adelaide International 2 WTA 500 tournament starting next week due to a right shoulder issue, casting doubts on her fitness before the Australian Open later this month. The three-times Grand Slam champion crashed to a 6-2 6-2 defeat against American Jessica Pegula in the United Cup mixed teams tournament in Sydney on Friday and was in tears in Poland's dugout after the contest.

"Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from Adelaide 2 due to right shoulder injury," the WTA Insider said in a tweet. "Number four seed Caroline Garcia takes Swiatek's top line in the draw and the next player to be seeded, Danielle Collins, moves into Garcia's vacated spot."

The Adelaide tournament will begin on Monday. Swiatek will hope to shake off the issue in time for the season's first major which runs from Jan. 16-29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

