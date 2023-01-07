More Aussies are likely to play in ILT20 after CA downsizes BBL

More Australian cricketers are likely to follow the suit of Chris Lynn and Marcus Stoinis in the upcoming ILT20 in the UAE with Cricket Australia (CA) in the process of downsizing the Big Bash League (BBL).

There are efforts underway by CA to downsize the BBL from 61 games to 43 as soon as next season, according to a report in the 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

In that scenario, the BBL will be over around the January 26 long weekend and it would open the door for several Australian players to ply trade in the UAE T20 league. Lynn had earlier agreed to play 11 games for the Adelaide Strikers and then travel to the ILT20 to link up with Gulf Giants. Stoinis, on the other hand, had signed for Sharjah Warriors.

The report further states that as many as 15 Australian cricketers were approached to play in the ILT20, slated from January 15 to February 13.

''Scarcity can be your friend, not your foe,'' Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) chief executive Todd Greenberg told SEN Radio on Friday.

''A reduction in games potentially will bring a greater level of focus and yield to each of those games.

''The best sporting leagues in the world have scarcity – you look at the NFL and every game matters. The discussion after this Test match about the 'big boys' coming back to the BBL will create another dimension,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)