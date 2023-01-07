Left Menu

FA Cup: Manchester United storm past Everton in 3-1 win

England forward Marcus Rashford continued his rich vein of form and scored consecutively in his fifth game to help his team to a win. The Red Devils couldn't have asked for a more dominating start, with United's forwards combining brilliantly for the first goal. Anthony Martial controlled the ball well to feed it to Rashford, who outpaced his marker before finding Antony rushing in at the far post.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2023 12:36 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 12:36 IST
FA Cup: Manchester United storm past Everton in 3-1 win
Marcus Rashford was declared player of the match (Photo: Twitter@ManUtd). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester United continued their winning run in the new year and registered their second win of 2023 edging past Everton 3-1 in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday at Old Trafford. England forward Marcus Rashford continued his rich vein of form and scored consecutively in his fifth game to help his team to a win. The Red Devils couldn't have asked for a more dominating start, with United's forwards combining brilliantly for the first goal. Anthony Martial controlled the ball well to feed it to Rashford, who outpaced his marker before finding Antony rushing in at the far post.

Conor Coady had equalised for Frank Lampard's side after taking advantage of an absurd blunder by David de Gea in the Manchester United goal. However, the defender sent the ball past his own goalkeeper in the second half to score an own goal and give the lead back to the hosts. The visitors came close to finding the second goal and levelling the score, but Dominic Calvert-goal Lewin's was disallowed for offside. After Alejandro Garnacho was fouled, it was left to the player of the match Rashford to seal the victory with a stoppage-time penalty.

Everton's focus returns to the Premier League relegation battle, while Erik ten Tag's trophy campaign continues with United having now won seven games in a row. "Again, a great performance. I think Marcus was the one who goes in front and showed the confidence, showed the belief, good movement behind, taking players on. I think he was a threat for 90 minutes for the defending part of Everton," said Erik ten Hag as quoted by Sky Sports.

Asked if there is scope for improvement to come, Ten Hag added, "You can never say with football. How can you quantify it? Naturally, as a striker, you track goals and assists. He had two assists and a goal today, which was fantastic. He possesses exceptional abilities. When he has that mental stability he keeps going but that demands a lot from him and also a lot from us as a team to make sure that we have the right organisation, the right environment, the right structure. But when he remains focused like this I am sure he can keep this going." Manchester United play Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday. The Red Devils will then face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday, January 14.

Everton's next game is at home against fellow Premier League relegation candidates Southampton on Saturday, January 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
2
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
3
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan
4
International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, India

International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023