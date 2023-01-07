Sports News Roundup: MLB players to join Cuba's team for World Baseball Classic; Tennis-Swiatek pulls out of Adelaide due to shoulder injury and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB players to join Cuba's team for World Baseball Classic

A handful of Major League Baseball players will join Cuba's team for the first time in the upcoming World Baseball Classic tournament, an unprecedented event, the sport's Cuban Federation said on Friday. For decades, players who had left the island were barred from joining the national team. Now, Cuba has signed off on a team including a dozen Cuban players who emigrated and joined U.S. or other international teams.

Tennis-Swiatek pulls out of Adelaide due to shoulder injury

World number one Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the Adelaide International 2 WTA 500 tournament starting next week due to a right shoulder issue, casting doubts on her fitness before the Australian Open later this month. The three-times Grand Slam champion crashed to a 6-2 6-2 defeat against American Jessica Pegula in the United Cup mixed teams tournament in Sydney on Friday and was in tears in Poland's dugout after the contest.

Tennis-Venus out of Australian Open following injury in Auckland

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Venus Williams pulled out of this month's Australian Open due to injury, the organisers of the season's first Grand Slam said on Saturday. Williams was set to play her 22nd Australian Open after being awarded a wildcard to the Jan. 16-29 tournament.

NFL-'The room went nuts': Hamlin speaks to team after coming off ventilator

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight, the team said on Friday, and a call to team mates from the recovering 24-year-old set off a raucous celebration. Players leaped to their feet, clapped and yelled as Hamlin appeared from his hospital bed on a FaceTime call during the Bills team meeting on Friday, head coach Sean McDermott said in describing the scene.

Baseball-Dodgers cut ties with right-handed pitcher Bauer

The Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday said Trevor Bauer "will no longer be part" of the organization after the right-handed pitcher served a lengthy suspension for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence and sexual assault policy. The Dodgers designated the 31-year-old former Cy Young award winner for assignment and have 10 days to trade or release him, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Tennis-United States blank Poland to reach United Cup final

Taylor Fritz propelled the United States into the final of the United Cup with a tenacious 7-6(5) 7-6(5) victory over Poland's Hubert Hurkacz before they completed a 5-0 sweep in the $15 million mixed tournament on Saturday. The red-hot Americans made a strong start to the semi-final having gone ahead 2-0 on Friday after Jessica Pegula and Frances Tiafoe scored convincing victories and world number nine Fritz held his nerve to finish the job against Hurkacz.

Cricket-Australia chase Sydney victory after declaration

Australia reduced South Africa to 149 for six at the close of play on the fourth day of the rain-disrupted third test on Saturday after declaring on 475-4 in pursuit of a victory that would give them a 3-0 series sweep. The poor weather that had washed out the best part of two days of the match finally relented at lunch and Australia immediately declared to allow the bowlers as much time as possible to dismiss the tourists twice.

NFL-Bills will try to ride emotional rollercoaster to top of AFC

The NFL enters the final weekend of the regular season with 19 teams in the playoff hunt but one player is in the spotlight as the Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots in an emotion-packed contest with safety Damar Hamlin in hospital recovering from cardiac arrest. A lot will be on the line on Saturday and Sunday with teams bidding to secure their post-season spots, including the Bills, who have a chance to claim the top seed in the American Football Conference (AFC)and a first-round bye.

Tennis-World number one Alcaraz to miss Australian Open with injury

World number one Carlos Alcaraz will not play in the Australian Open after picking up a right leg muscle injury during pre-season training, the Spaniard said on Friday. "When I was at my best in preseason, I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training. This time it's the semimembranosus muscle in my right leg." he wrote on Twitter.

Soccer-Lampard says future not under his control after Everton exit FA Cup

Everton manager Frank Lampard said his future at the club was out of his control after his side were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United following a 3-1 defeat on Friday. Everton slipped into the relegation zone after a 4-1 home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday and were booed off the pitch but after a sixth defeat in seven matches, Lampard insisted he was not worried about his job.

(With inputs from agencies.)