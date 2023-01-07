Left Menu

Rishabh Pant's knee surgery successful, cricketer recovering fast

Pant was on Wednesday air-lifted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute on Wednesday from Dehradun's Max Hospital.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2023 13:57 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 13:57 IST
Rishabh Pant's knee surgery successful, cricketer recovering fast
Rishabh Pant. (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has undergone successful knee surgery at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute, according to sources. Sources told ANI that the surgery took place on Friday and that the cricketer is now under the supervision of the medical team and is recovering fast.

Pant was on Wednesday air-lifted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute from Dehradun's Max Hospital where he was admitted following a car accident on December 30. On Wednesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a statement saying the wicketkeeper-batsmen will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by its medical team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation.

The statement said that Pant will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head - the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director - Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital. "Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation," the BCCI said in an official statement.

"The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period," the statement read. Pant who ware returning from Delhi to Roorkee was alone in the car and reportedly fell asleep at the wheel. His car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. The cricketer escaped the near-fatal accident with burn injuries among others that will require plastic surgeries.

According to an earlier statement by the BCCI, the cricketer suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, ankle, toe and back. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023