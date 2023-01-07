Soccer-France head coach Deschamps extends contract until 2026
07-01-2023
France head coach Didier Deschamps has extended his contract until June 2026, the French football federation (FFF) said in a statement on Saturday.
"The French Football Federation and Noel Le Graet, its president, are pleased to announce the extension of Didier Deschamps' contract as head of the French national team until June 2026," the statement read.
