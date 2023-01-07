BCCI announces All-India Senior Men Selection Committee appointments

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), comprising Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra, and Jatin Paranjape, on Saturday undertook an extensive process for selecting members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee.

The Board received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on November 18, 2022.Upon due deliberation and careful consideration, the CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews. Based on the interviews, the Committee recommended outgoing chief selector Chetan Sharma, Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Sridharan Sharath for the Senior Men's National Selection Committee.The committee further recommended Chetan Sharma for the role of chairman of the senior men's selection committee.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the appointment of a three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) in December, comprising former India cricketers Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape alongside Sulakshana Naik, to elect the selection committee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)