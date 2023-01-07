Left Menu

BCCI announces All-India Senior Men Selection Committee appointments

The Board received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on November 18, 2022.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2023 17:05 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 17:05 IST
BCCI announces All-India Senior Men Selection Committee appointments
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), comprising Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra, and Jatin Paranjape, on Saturday undertook an extensive process for selecting members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee.

The Board received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on November 18, 2022.Upon due deliberation and careful consideration, the CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews. Based on the interviews, the Committee recommended outgoing chief selector Chetan Sharma, Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Sridharan Sharath for the Senior Men's National Selection Committee.The committee further recommended Chetan Sharma for the role of chairman of the senior men's selection committee.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the appointment of a three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) in December, comprising former India cricketers Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape alongside Sulakshana Naik, to elect the selection committee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023