NZ seamer Henry ruled out ODI series in Pakistan, India

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 07-01-2023 17:12 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 17:06 IST
Matt Henry Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)
  • Pakistan

New Zealand seamer Matt Henry was on Saturday ruled out of his side's upcoming white-ball series against Pakistan and India after suffering abdominal strain.

Henry suffered the injury during the final day of the second Test against Pakistan here and coach Gary Stead confirmed the development.

He bowled with the injury in the final session of day five as New Zealand reduced Pakistan to nine down with the two-match series ending in a draw.

''It was a pretty gutsy effort, really, but he will be withdrawn from the ODI side,'' Stead said on Saturday.

New Zealand Cricket is yet to announce a replacement as Henry is set to return home with other members of the Test squad.

Earlier, Blair Tickner replaced fellow fast bowler Adam Milne in the white-ball squad due to concerns about the latter's preparation for 50-over cricket.

The NZC has named split ODI squads for the away series against Pakistan, which begins on January 10, and India, scheduled to start on January 18 to manage workload of players.

Regular skipper Kane Williamson and head coach Stead will be in charge of the three-match ODI series in Pakistan.

In Wiliamson and Stead's absence, Tom Latham will lead the Kiwis while batting coach Luke Ronchi will serve as the head coach in the three-match ODI series against India.

The three-match ODI series in India will begin in Hyderabad and will be followed by an identical T20Is series. The first match of the T20I series is slated in Ranchi on January 27.

