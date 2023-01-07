ACA to showcase Ind-SL ODI for its WC venue claim: officials

Preparing to host an India-Sri Lanka ODI here next week, the Assam Cricket Association is seeking to use the opportunity to strengthen its claim for hosting World Cup matches, scheduled in India later this year, officials said on Saturday.

From following all standard protocols laid down by the BCCI for international matches to taking special steps like setting up of 'green corridor' in case of any emergency, the state cricket body is not leaving anything to chance.

The ACA Stadium will host the first ODI of a three-match series between India and Sri Lanka on January 10, the first 50-over international level match here in over four years.

''The BCCI has not finalised the venues for the World Cup that it will be hosting this year. Guwahati is a stronger contender and a lot will depend on how the next match is conducted,'' BCCI joint secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI.

''ACA's stake is not just on behalf of one state, but for the entire eight northeastern region. The ACA Stadium here is the only international cricket venue in the region and people of the entire region are aspiring for World Cup match here,'' he added.

''The India-SL match will be an opportunity for the ACA to showcase its claim for hosting World Cup matches,'' the former ACA secretary maintained, pointing that no World Cup match has ever been played in Guwahati though it has been an international cricket venue since 1980s.

ACA president Taranga Gogoi said the fact that it has been allotted a 50-over match indicates that Guwahati could be in the running for the World Cup.

''The BCCI could have allotted us a T20I. But that we were given the ODI hints that it wants to see how ACA hosts the 50-over format,'' he said.

The last international match in the venue was a T20I between India and South Africa on October 2 last year.

Saikia further said all standard protocols laid down by the BCCI are being followed by the ACA, with extra measures also being undertaken.

''We are using all our experience in trying to ensure that it is a smooth game,'' he said.

''For instance, a snake had come out in the field in the last T20I, which was an unforeseen situation. To ensure it is not repeated, chemicals are being sprayed and expert help enlisted,'' he added.

The BCCI official said a green corridor has been set up for evacuation in case of any medical emergency and the facility will be available for everyone, not just the players.

He said the chief minister had even asked for assessment if a helicopter could be kept on stand-by, but as night take-off and landing facilities are not available in the stadium it could not be done this time.

''Rather than the result, how the match is conducted is more important. The ACA is working hard for its smooth conduct and we request the people to enjoy the match in the Stadium and help in its success,'' Saikia added.

