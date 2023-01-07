Left Menu

Former Arsenal manager and world governing body FIFAs current chief of global football development, Arsene Wenger will play a role in Indian footballs grassroots programmes and talent development.During the World Cup in Doha, All India Football Federation AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey had held deliberations with Wenger and other senior officials of the FIFA and Asian Football Confederation AFC regarding youth development projects in India.We have had extensive discussions with FIFA development team.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 19:31 IST
Arsene Wenger to help with Indian's football's grassroots programmes
Former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger Image Credit: ANI
Former Arsenal manager and world governing body FIFA's current chief of global football development, Arsene Wenger will play a role in Indian football's grassroots programmes and talent development.

During the World Cup in Doha, All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey had held deliberations with Wenger and other senior officials of the FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) regarding youth development projects in India.

''We have had extensive discussions with FIFA development team. Arsene Wenger is head of FIFA Task Force and they will help us in grassroots programme. Coaches from Wenger's team would come,'' Chaubey said after unveiling its 'Vision 2047' roadmap. ''About football budget cut, we have got lot of help from government and ministry and we have never been turned down when we requested for something. In future too, we will expect whatever we deserve in terms of help, government will give us,'' he added.

