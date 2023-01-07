Left Menu

Usha calls for increased out-of-competition tests to counter doping

Indian Olympic Association IOA president PT Usha on Saturday emphasised on the need to increase the number of out-of-competition tests to address the doping menace.Usha was speaking ahead of the inaugural Khasdar Krida Mahotsav.To a query on weeding out doping, Usha called it a major issue.We want more people to be tested in off-season.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha on Saturday emphasised on the need to increase the number of out-of-competition tests to address the doping menace.

Usha was speaking ahead of the inaugural 'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav'.

To a query on weeding out doping, Usha called it a major issue.

''We want more people to be tested in off-season. Out-of-competition tests should be increased. Besides, awareness classes are being given but still they are doing.

''I think more out-of-competition tests are needed and they should increase at national level,'' opined Usha.

India is looking to host the 2036 Olympic Games and asked if the country is prepared, Usha said, ''We can also do it, we have to get more medals also. We are not lacking in anything, but before that we have to be prepared for more medals also.'' When asked where the next National Games will be held, Usha said that it was supposed to be organised in Goa.

