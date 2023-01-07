Left Menu

Soccer-Kane sends Tottenham into FA Cup fourth round

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane moved to within one goal of the club's record scorer Jimmy Greaves with the only goal in a 1-0 win over Portsmouth in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 20:37 IST
Soccer-Kane sends Tottenham into FA Cup fourth round
Harry Kane (Photo: England/ Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane moved to within one goal of the club's record scorer Jimmy Greaves with the only goal in a 1-0 win over Portsmouth in the FA Cup third round on Saturday. Kane had hardly been in the game in a dull opening half but curled home a superb effort five minutes into the second period to take his Tottenham tally to 265 goals.

Eight-time FA Cup winners Tottenham, who lost to Portsmouth in the 2010 semi-final, fielded a strong line-up but failed to register a shot on target against their third-tier opponents in the first half but improved after the break to dominate. After Kane broke the deadlock with his 17th club goal this season, midfielder Oliver Skipp wasted a great chance to make it 2-0 as Tottenham eased through with few alarms.

Kane's goal was worth the wait, the 29-year-old exchanging passes in a congested area with Ryan Sessegnon before dispatching a right-footed shot into the opposite corner. "I try to not think about it. Sometimes you can think too much," Kane said of edging closer to Greaves's landmark.

"I feel in good form and I feel fit. My mindset is to help the team and hopefully the goals will come." Premier League Leicester City, who won the Cup in 2021, also reached the fourth round with a 1-0 win at Gillingham who are rock bottom of the Football League.

Gillingham, watched from the stands by new American owner Brad Galinson, proved stubborn opposition but were undone in the 56th minute when Kelechi Iheanacho fired home from close range. Southampton put aside their poor Premier League form to come from behind to beat fellow top flight side Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park with Adam Armstrong scoring the winner after the visitors had levelled with a James Ward-Prowse free kick.

Later on Saturday holders Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers while Newcastle United are at Sheffield Wednesday. Manchester City host Chelsea on Sunday while Premier League leaders Arsenal have to wait until Monday when they travel to third-tier Oxford United.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug; Netherlands to require negative COVID test from China travellers and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug; Nethe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023