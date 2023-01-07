Soccer-Kane sends Tottenham into FA Cup fourth round

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane moved to within one goal of the club's record scorer Jimmy Greaves with the only goal in a 1-0 win over Portsmouth in the FA Cup third round on Saturday. Kane had hardly been in the game in a dull opening half but curled home a superb effort five minutes into the second period to take his Tottenham tally to 265 goals.

Eight-time FA Cup winners Tottenham, who lost to Portsmouth in the 2010 semi-final, fielded a strong line-up but failed to register a shot on target against their third-tier opponents in the first half but improved after the break to dominate. After Kane broke the deadlock with his 17th club goal this season, midfielder Oliver Skipp wasted a great chance to make it 2-0 as Tottenham eased through with few alarms.

Kane's goal was worth the wait, the 29-year-old exchanging passes in a congested area with Ryan Sessegnon before dispatching a right-footed shot into the opposite corner. "I try to not think about it. Sometimes you can think too much," Kane said of edging closer to Greaves's landmark.

"I feel in good form and I feel fit. My mindset is to help the team and hopefully the goals will come." Premier League Leicester City, who won the Cup in 2021, also reached the fourth round with a 1-0 win at Gillingham who are rock bottom of the Football League.

Gillingham, watched from the stands by new American owner Brad Galinson, proved stubborn opposition but were undone in the 56th minute when Kelechi Iheanacho fired home from close range. Southampton put aside their poor Premier League form to come from behind to beat fellow top flight side Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park with Adam Armstrong scoring the winner after the visitors had levelled with a James Ward-Prowse free kick.

Later on Saturday holders Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers while Newcastle United are at Sheffield Wednesday. Manchester City host Chelsea on Sunday while Premier League leaders Arsenal have to wait until Monday when they travel to third-tier Oxford United.

