Suryakumar's blistering ton powers India to mammoth 228/5 against Sri Lanka in 3rd T20I

Suryakumar Yadav's blistering century helped India set a massive 229-run target against Sri Lanka in the final T20I of the three-match series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Saturday. Opting to bat first, India got off to a poor start losing wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan in the very first over for 1 as he was caught on the bowling of Dilshan Madhushanka with the team's score at 3.

Rahul Tripathi joined opener Shubman Gill and the duo batted aggressively to take India's total beyond 50-run mark in just 5.4 overs. The 49-run partnership was finally broken by Chamika Karunaratne dismissing dangerous Tripathi for 35 of 16 balls. Tripathi hit five boundaries and two sixes.

Fall of Tripathi's wicket did not stop India from going at a brisk pace as in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav walked in to bat with Gill and the two kept the scoreboard moving with lusty blows. Yadav-Gill pair took India's total beyond triple-figure mark in just 10.4 overs and the duo struck a 50-run partnership for third wicket in just 29 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav kept on hitting his trademark attacking shots towards the fine leg region as he reached his half-century in just 26 balls with four boundaries and three sixes. India reached 150-run mark in just 13.5 overs. The Yadav-Gill duo notched up 100-run partnership in just 49 balls. The 111-run partnership was finally broken with Wanindu Hasaranga dismissing Shubman Gill for 46 of 36 balls as India lost its third wicket for 163.

Captain Hardik Pandya walked in to bat with Surya but he was dismissed only on 4 by Kasun Rajitha and the hosts lost their fourth wicket for 174. In the next over, India lost their fifth wicket in the form of Deepak Hooda who was also dismissed on 4 by Madhushanka. The fall of wickets at the other end did not disturb Suryakumar as he kept on hitting shots in all parts of the ground and notched up his third T20I ton of just 45 balls and in process also took India's total beyond 200-run mark in just 18 overs.

Axar Patel walked in to bat and the southpaw continued to lead from where he had left in the previous match, scoring an unbeaten 21 of 9 balls while Surya remained unbeaten on 112 of 51 balls. Brief scores: India 228/5 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 112*, Shubman Gill 46; Dilshan Madhushanka 2/55).(ANI)

