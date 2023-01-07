Left Menu

Soccer-Smith Rowe could feature in FA Cup game, says Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he is hoping for attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe to return from injury and play some part in Monday's FA Cup third-round match away to third-tier side Oxford United.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 21:52 IST
Soccer-Smith Rowe could feature in FA Cup game, says Arteta
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he is hoping for attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe to return from injury and play some part in Monday's FA Cup third-round match away to third-tier side Oxford United. England international Smith Rowe has been sidelined for the north London club for a long time because of a troublesome groin injury.

The 22-year-old had a breakout campaign last season with 10 league goals but has had limited game time this season with only four substitute appearances, his last match coming against Manchester United at the start of September. "First of all, we need him fit and at his best, and when we have that, we have an incredible player that we have missed a lot in the last few months," Arteta told reporters on Saturday.

"Tomorrow he trains well, he will hopefully be available to give us something in the game. "Emile can play as an attacking midfielder, as a winger and even as a nine; I think he's played there before."

Arsenal lead the Premier League standings with 44 points after 17 games, five points ahead of second-placed and reigning champions Manchester City. Arteta said Monday's FA Cup game at Oxford United will be difficult.

"From what we've seen they've played in different ways, and result-wise as well they've had a bit of everything," the Spanish coach added. "It'll be a very special night and everybody will raise their level and it will be tough."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug; Netherlands to require negative COVID test from China travellers and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug; Nethe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023