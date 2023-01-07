Left Menu

India crush Sri Lanka by 91 runs after Suryakumar ton

Suryakumar Yadav shone with a belligerent hundred as India defeated Sri Lanka by 91 runs in the final T20I to claim the three-match series 2-1 here on Saturday.Suryakumar hit an unbeaten 112 off 51 balls as India posted an imposing 228 for five after opting to bat first.India lost Ishan Kishan 1 early but the likes of Shubman Gill 46, Rahul Tripathi 35 and Suryakmar propped up the hosts with a barrage of big hits at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.In reply, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 137 in 16.4 overs.

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 07-01-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 22:22 IST
In reply, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 137 in 16.4 overs. Earlier, Tripathi's runs came off just 16 balls and included five fours and two sixes. But the evening truly belonged to Suryakumar, who smashed seven fours and nine sixes.

Brief scores: India: 228/5 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 112 not out, Shubman Gill 46, Rahul Tripathi 35). Sri Lanka: 137 all out in 16.4 overs (Kusal Mendis 23, Dasun Shanaka 23; Arshdeep Singh 3/20).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

