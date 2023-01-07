Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rallying-Apologetic Al-Attiyah retains Dakar lead, more trouble for Audi

Toyota's defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah retained a comfortable lead of more than an hour after the Dakar Rally's seventh stage in Saudi Arabia on Saturday on another tough day for rivals Audi. The Qatari, who played it safe in the first part of a marathon stage, had earlier apologised for an outburst on social media during the week about a rule change he feared would favour Audi.

Tennis-Venus out of Australian Open following injury in Auckland

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Venus Williams pulled out of this month's Australian Open due to injury, the organisers of the season's first Grand Slam said on Saturday. Williams was set to play her 22nd Australian Open after being awarded a wildcard to the Jan. 16-29 tournament.

Soccer-FA to investigate homophobic chanting at Man Utd v Everton game

England's Football Association (FA) will investigate alleged homophobic chanting during Everton's 3-1 FA Cup third round loss at Manchester United on Friday. Some supporters were heard using homophobic language against Everton manager Frank Lampard, who previously played for and managed Chelsea, British media reports said.

NBA roundup: Hornets come out firing, blow out Bucks

Charlotte guards Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball took turns raining 3-point baskets on the host Milwaukee Bucks, and the Hornets put together a record-setting first quarter in a 138-109 romp on Friday night. Charlotte scored 51 first-quarter points, tying the NBA record for most points in an opening quarter and setting a franchise record for any quarter. The Hornets also tied the highest single-quarter output in the league this season.

Tennis-Djokovic shakes off hamstring issue to down Medvedev, reach Adelaide final

Novak Djokovic overcame an injury scare midway through his match against Daniil Medvedev on Saturday to mow down the Russian 6-3 6-4 and storm into the Adelaide International 1 final, where he will take on unseeded American Sebastian Korda. In a blockbuster Australian Open warm-up meeting between the two former world number ones it was 21-times Grand Slam champion Djokovic who shot out of the blocks quickest, as he surged to a 4-2 lead in the opening set.

Tennis-Noskova stuns Jabeur in Adelaide to set up Sabalenka showdown

Qualifier Linda Noskova continued her giant-killing run at the Adelaide International 1 on Saturday, as the 18-year-old toppled ailing world number two Ons Jabeur 6-3 1-6 6-3 to set up a final against second seed Aryna Sabalenka. Czech Republic's Noskova reached her first WTA Tour final on the back of her second top-10 victory this week after she downed Daria Kasatkina and the win follows a stunning upset of double Australian champion Victoria Azarenka.

Alpine skiing-Swiss Odermatt wins fourth giant slalom of the season

Swiss Olympic champion Marco Odermatt took his fourth giant slalom win of the season in Adelboden on Saturday. Odermatt dominated in the Swiss Alps as he won the race with almost a second to spare ahead of Henrik Kristoffersen from Norway in front of more than 35,000 home fans.

NHL roundup: John Klingberg lifts Ducks over Sharks in OT

John Klingberg scored 1:08 into overtime, Mason McTavish added two goals and two assists and the Anaheim Ducks rallied for a 5-4 victory over the visiting San Jose Sharks on Friday. Anaheim's Troy Terry, who was named an All-Star this week, carried the puck to the front of the San Jose goal in overtime and sent a pass back to Klingberg, who beat Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen.

Tennis-United States to battle Italy in United Cup final

A tenacious Taylor Fritz pulled off a 7-6(5) 7-6(5) win over Poland's Hubert Hurkacz as the United States completed a 5-0 sweep on Saturday to reach the final of the United Cup mixed team tournament where they will square off against Italy. Italy booked their place in the title clash of the inaugural $15 million event after taking an unassailable 3-1 lead in their semi-final against Greece.

Tennis-World number one Alcaraz to miss Australian Open with injury

World number one Carlos Alcaraz will not play in the Australian Open after picking up a right leg muscle injury during pre-season training, the Spaniard said on Friday. "When I was at my best in preseason, I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training. This time it's the semimembranosus muscle in my right leg." he wrote on Twitter.

