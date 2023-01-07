Dakar Rally 2023: Hero MotoSports Team Rally posts another solid result

Hero MotoSports Team Rally completed a long Stage 6 of the Dakar Rally 2023, with all three riders finishing in the top 20 positions. Franco Caimi led the charge for the team and finished the stage in the 15th position, just 9 minutes behind the stage winner. Sebastian Buhler and Ross Branch followed him closely behind in the Rally GP class standings, in the 16th and 17th positions respectively.

Stage 6 was undoubtedly one of the longest days of Dakar 2023, a staggering 919 km route from Ha'il to Riyadh. Due to flooding from the incessant rains, the route was shifted to reach the bivouac in Riyadh, instead of Al Duwadimi. The day started off as early as 4 am in the freezing cold weather, and the competitors reached Riyadh quite late in the evening, in the pouring rain, yet again. Continuing the trend from the last few stages, this stage too was a fast one on the sands. The three Rally GP Class competitors Franco, Sebastian, and Ross enjoyed the fast stage, despite the long day in the desert. Continuing their consistent performance, the trio of Hero riders feature in the top-20 ranks, with Franco in the 15th, Buhler 18th and Ross in the 20th in the overall Rally GP class standings, a relesae said.

Stage 7 tomorrow has been revised by the organizers to go in a reverse route from Riyadh to Al Duwadhimi, featuring a special section of 333 km, totalling 528 kms, including the road sections. Replicating a mini-marathon stage, competitors will be allowed service crew assistance at a Service Parc towards the end of the stage for only 2 hours. The competitors will move on to the bivouac in Al Duwadimi, whereas the service crew will return to Riyadh. "Today was a fun stage. We had lots of sand throughout the stage, like in the last few stages. It has been quite physically demanding, yet I had fun on the bike. I felt well connected with my bike too today. I'm happy to have finished the stage, and now we'll relax a little bit and start all over again tomorrow, " said Hero MotoSports Team Rally rider Franco Caimi.

"Happy to have finished another stage. It was a very fast stage, mostly in the sand, but also had fast plateaus and some danger zones. I aimed to get a good rhythm, and overall, I think the stage has been positive," said Hero MotoSports Team Rally Sebastian Buhler. "It has been freezing all day, right from 4 am in the morning when we started, till late evening when we reached the bivouac in Riyadh. The stage was really nice and fast, but unfortunately, I couldn't get a good flow and struggled all day. In the last 50 km, I managed to get a turnaround and found a good pace, but it was a little late by then. Anyhow, we're all in one piece, the bike is going really well, and I'm looking forward to tomorrow, " said Hero MotoSports Team Rally Ross Branch. (ANI)

