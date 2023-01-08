Left Menu

Soccer-Late Danilo goal earns Juventus eighth successive win

The win moved Juventus above AC Milan, who play AS Roma on Sunday, into second in the table on 37 points from 17 games.

Juventus extended their Serie A winning streak to eight on Saturday as Danilo's late goal secured a 1-0 victory for the hosts against Udinese. Juventus, who have not conceded a goal in their winning run, sealed the points in the 86th minute when Federico Chiesa elegantly chested down a high ball inside the box and crossed for an unmarked Danilo to score into an open net.

Both sides were cautious in a goalless first half, while Adrien Rabiot went close to putting Juventus ahead when he was played through inside the box after 61 minutes, but no one managed to reach his cross from near the byline. The win moved Juventus above AC Milan, who play AS Roma on Sunday, into second in the table on 37 points from 17 games.

