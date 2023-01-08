Left Menu

Soccer-Benrahma stunner puts West Ham into FA Cup fourth round

There had been few opportunities for either side before substitute Benrahma rushed forward and unleashed a powerful effort from distance to break the deadlock with his side's first shot on target in the 79th minute. Brentford had the better of the limited first-half chances, with Yoanne Wissa denied from close range by Lukas Fabianski.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2023 01:04 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 01:04 IST
Soccer-Benrahma stunner puts West Ham into FA Cup fourth round

Said Benrahma scored a stunning long-range effort against his former club as West Ham United reached the FA Cup fourth round with a 1-0 win at Brentford on Saturday. There had been few opportunities for either side before substitute Benrahma rushed forward and unleashed a powerful effort from distance to break the deadlock with his side's first shot on target in the 79th minute.

Brentford had the better of the limited first-half chances, with Yoanne Wissa denied from close range by Lukas Fabianski. Yet they did little in the way of replicating the form which saw them lead 2-0 after 43 minutes against West Ham when they met in the Premier League eight days ago.

Thomas Soucek went the closest to opening West Ham's account shortly after the break but he miscued his effort from five metres out and directed Emerson's cross wide of goal. The visiting supporters had been singing Benrahma's name throughout the match, and the Algerian provided his side with the spark they needed in the final third to avoid a replay and reach the next round.

Elsewhere, Premier League sides Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest suffered defeats by Championship Burnley and Blackpool respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

Global
3
German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

 India
4
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023