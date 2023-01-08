Soccer-Late Danilo goal earns title-chasing Juve eighth straight league win

Juventus extended their Serie A winning streak to eight games as Danilo's late goal secured a 1-0 victory at home to Udinese on Saturday to boost their title hopes.

Juve, who have not conceded a goal in their winning run, sealed the points in the 86th minute when Federico Chiesa elegantly chested down a high ball inside the box and crossed for an unmarked Danilo to score into an open goal. The win moved Juventus up to second on 37 points from 17 games, within four of Napoli, who next visit Sampdoria, and a point above AC Milan before they host AS Roma also on Sunday.

"We are in a good period of form, but we must raise the bar in terms of performances," Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri told DAZN as his side now prepare to visit Napoli on Friday. "We didn’t have the right concentration against Cremonese (in Wednesday's 1-0 win), it was better with Udinese who are a strong side and we had more chances in the second half.

"Napoli are still clearly the favourites to win the Scudetto, they have a big advantage, whereas we want to consolidate the top four. We’re almost halfway through the season and are doing well," Allegri added. There was a minute's silence for former Juventus players Gianluca Vialli and Ernesto Castano before Saturday's game.

Vialli passed away on Friday aged 58 after a long battle with cancer, while Castano died on Thursday at the age of 83. Udinese's Walace had the first chance of the match after 18 minutes when he sent a header towards Juve's right-hand post from a cross, but goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved it.

A minute later, visiting keeper Marco Silvestri made a crucial save for Udinese when he managed to push away a header from Daniele Rugani inside the box. Juventus forward Moise Kean then managed to get free outside the box after 27 minutes when he received a pass from Angel Di Maria but sent the ball wide of the target.

Adrien Rabiot went close to helping put Juve ahead when he was played through inside the box after 61 minutes but no one managed to reach his cross from near the byline. It was left for Chiesa to come up with a moment of magic and set up Danilo who gleefully fired home to seal the points.

