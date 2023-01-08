Left Menu

Soccer-Newcastle shocked by third-tier Sheffield Wednesday

Updated: 08-01-2023 01:43 IST
Premier League high-flyers Newcastle United were shocked by third-tier Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday as they suffered a 2-1 away defeat to crash out of the FA Cup in the third round.

Newcastle, who sit third in the top flight, fell two goals behind as League One side Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass netted twice in the second half. Eddie Howe’s team were the dominant side with 76 percent of the possession and 22 shots compared with the hosts’ nine, yet they failed to make the most of it.

Bruno Guimaraes pulled one back for Newcastle in the 69th minute as he tapped in from close range after Cameron Dawson did well to stop Chris Wood’s initial effort from a corner, but it was little more than a consolation.

