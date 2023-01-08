Left Menu

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game last Monday but remains in critical condition, the NFL team said on Saturday.

NFL-Bills' Hamlin continues to progress, shows 'excellent' neurological function

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game last Monday but remains in critical condition, the NFL team said on Saturday. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle against the host Cincinnati Bengals and had to have his heartbeat restored on the field before he was brought to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains.

"Per the physicians at UC Medical Center, Damar is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition," the Bills said in a statement. "He continues to breathe on his own and his neurological function is excellent." The 24-year-old Hamlin, who was thrust into a starting role with the Bills last September after an injury to a team mate, spent his first two days after the collapse under sedation and on a ventilator to assist his breathing.

Hamlin began to wake up on Wednesday and has also had his breathing tube removed. He surprised team mates on Friday during a video call in which he said, "Love you, boys," flexed his biceps and flashed a heart symbol with his hands. The NFL has said it will show its support for Hamlin at games this weekend, including having the safety's jersey No. 3 painted on each 30-yard-line.

The Bills, who host the New England Patriots on Sunday in their regular-season finale, will wear "Love for Damar 3" T-shirts during pre-game warm-ups in Buffalo and have "3" jersey patches stitched on their blue uniforms.

