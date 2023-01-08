Left Menu

Monaco and Nice knocked out of French Cup, Marseille through

Defending French Cup champion Nantes and 10-time winner Marseille won their matches in the round of 64, but top-flight teams Monaco, Nice and Clermont all went out.Last seasons runner-up Nice lost at third-tier Le Puy 1-0 and Monaco blew a 2-0 lead against second-tier Rodez before losing on penalty kicks following a 2-2 draw.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 08-01-2023 10:59 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 10:59 IST
Monaco and Nice knocked out of French Cup, Marseille through
  • Country:
  • France

Defending French Cup champion Nantes and 10-time winner Marseille won their matches in the round of 64, but top-flight teams Monaco, Nice and Clermont all went out.

Last season's runner-up Nice lost at third-tier Le Puy 1-0 and Monaco blew a 2-0 lead against second-tier Rodez before losing on penalty kicks following a 2-2 draw. Monaco could have won the shootout, but Russia midfielder Aleksandr Golovin blazed his shot over the bar.

Earlier, Olympique Strasbourg, an amateur club which plays in the Alsace regional league, knocked out Clermont on penalties following a 0-0 draw.

Marseille, however, coped with an early sending off to win at fourth-tier Hyères 2-0.

After central defender Eric Bailly was sent off in the 15th minute for a dangerous challenge, veteran striker Alexis Sanchez converted a penalty in first half stoppage time with a Panenka-style kick. Striker Bamba Dieng netted in the 71st after latching onto Matteo Guendouzi's pass.

Marseille won the last of its French Cup trophies in 1989 and has since lost four times in the final.

Nantes won at fifth-tier Vire 2-0 and Rennes winger Jérémy Doku grabbed a second-half winner in a 2-1 victory at Bordeaux, which is chasing promotion from the second division.

Lens is in second place in the first division but scraped a 2-0 win at fifth-tier Linas-Montlhéry, with late goals from midfielder Seko Fofana and forward Florian Sotoca.

Also, Lyon beat second-division Metz 2-1 at home and Brest won at third-tier Avranches 2-0.

On Friday, record 14-time champion Paris Saint-Germain labored to a 3-1 win at third-tier Châteauroux.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

Global
3
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

 Global
4
German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023