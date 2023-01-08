Sports News Roundup: Former champion Osaka withdraws from Australian Open; Chiefs beat Raiders to secure top seed and first-round playoff bye and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Dropping Rashford was necessary to maintain discipline - Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said it was a risk to relegate Marcus Rashford to the bench for disciplinary reasons but maintained it was necessary to create a winning culture at the club. Rashford, who later said he had overslept and was late for a team meeting, started as a substitute against Wolverhampton Wanderers on New Year's Eve as punishment. He came on for the second half and scored the winner in a United 1-0 victory.

Soccer-Newcastle shocked by third-tier Sheffield Wednesday

Premier League high-flyers Newcastle United were shocked by third-tier Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday as they suffered a 2-1 away defeat to crash out of the FA Cup in the third round. Newcastle, who sit third in the top flight, fell two goals behind as League One side Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass netted twice in the second half.

Soccer-'Class, charisma, tenacity': Italian football pays tribute to Vialli

Italy's Serie A observed a minute's silence ahead of Saturday's games in memory of Gianluca Vialli, while old team mates and rivals paid tribute to the former Italy international.

Vialli, who earned 59 caps for Italy and enjoyed a stellar club career with Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea, passed away on Friday aged 58 after a long battle with cancer.

Tennis-Djokovic shakes off hamstring issue to down Medvedev, reach Adelaide final

Novak Djokovic overcame an injury scare midway through his match against Daniil Medvedev on Saturday to mow down the Russian 6-3 6-4 and storm into the Adelaide International 1 final, where he will take on unseeded American Sebastian Korda. In a blockbuster Australian Open warm-up meeting between the two former world number ones it was 21-times Grand Slam champion Djokovic who shot out of the blocks quickest, as he surged to a 4-2 lead in the opening set.

NFL-Chiefs beat Raiders to secure top seed and first-round playoff bye

The Kansas City Chiefs secured the top seed in the American Football Conference and a first-round bye with a 31-13 victory over the host Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday in the NFL teams' regular-season finale. Given the NFL's decision to cancel the Monday night game between Buffalo (12-3) and Cincinnati (11-4) after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, the Chiefs (14-3) entered the Week 18 contest in control of their playoff seeding.

Tennis-Former champion Osaka withdraws from Australian Open

Two-times champion Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the Australian Open, organisers of the season's first Grand Slam which begins on Jan. 16 announced on Sunday without elaborating on the reason. The Japanese former world number one's name was on the entry list for the Australian Open but Osaka was not scheduled to play in warm-up tournaments in Adelaide and Hobart, raising doubts about her participation in the hardcourt major.

Soccer-Chelsea boss Potter feeling club's full support despite nightmare run

Chelsea's sixth Premier League defeat of the season left them in 10th place, but manager Graham Potter said he continues to feel the support of the players and the club's ownership despite their struggles. Chelsea have put in a run of poor performances under Potter in recent weeks, and their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Thursday was their fourth loss in six league games.

NFL-Bills' Hamlin continues to progress, shows 'excellent' neurological function

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game last Monday but remains in critical condition, the NFL team said on Saturday. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle against the host Cincinnati Bengals and had to have his heartbeat restored on the field before he was brought to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains.

NFL-Bills' Hamlin thanks fans in first message since cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Saturday thanked his fans for all their support in his first message just days after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game and asked that they keep praying for his recovery. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Monday against the host Cincinnati Bengals during a nationally televised game and had to have his heartbeat restored on the field, but has made remarkable strides since.

Soccer-Holders Liverpool held by Wolves, Newcastle crash out in FA Cup

Holders Liverpool were held to a 2-2 home draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers in a breathless FA Cup third round tie at Anfield on Saturday after Newcastle United were dumped out by third-tier Sheffield Wednesday. However, Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, West Ham United and Southampton all reached round four.

