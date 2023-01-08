Left Menu

Tennis-Musetti shoulder injury gifts Americans 2-0 lead in United Cup

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2023 11:21 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 11:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Lorenzo Musetti's withdrawal from his clash with Frances Tiafoe handed the United States a 2-0 lead over Italy in the final of the United Cup on Sunday after Jessica Pegula defeated Martina Trevisan 6-4 6-2 in the team event opener in Sydney. An injury to his right shoulder forced the 20-year-old to concede to Tiafoe after his first serve of the second set. The Italian lost the opener 6-2.

"He came out playing really well, he had a chance to go for a break early with some great returns but he maybe paid for them," Tiafoe said. "I thought I was playing at a really high level. "Obviously I could see he was tugging his shoulder a lot and stayed locked in. I don't want to win this way, especially for my team and myself. I hope Lorenzo feels better." Tiafoe's win, coupled with the victory for Pegula, means the Americans only need one victory in the evening session to clinch the inaugural United Cup title.

Tiafoe, ranked No. 19 in the world, had to fight to win his own opening service game before breaking in the third game and steamrolling his way to a comfortable first set win. Musetti, however, was struggling as the match wore on and, after attempting to play following treatment at the side of the court, he stepped over the net to concede.

Pegula, meanwhile, notched up a straight sets win over a battling Trevisan, clinching the opening set 6-4 as both players struggled to hold serve. She then took command in the second set, winning the first five games before ending a late fightback by Trevisan to secure a straight sets win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

