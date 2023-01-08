Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal boss Arteta defends touchline behaviour amid criticism

Arteta repeatedly approached the fourth official and had an angry exchange with Howe after referee Andrew Madley rejected appeals from Arsenal players for a stoppage-time penalty as the Premier League leaders dropped points for only the third time this season. Former England captain and BBC pundit Alan Shearer said his behaviour was "disrespectful" but the Spaniard maintained he has no reason to apologise.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2023 11:24 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 11:24 IST
Former England captain and BBC pundit Alan Shearer said his behaviour was "disrespectful" but the Spaniard maintained he has no reason to apologise. Arsenal were charged by the FA on Friday for failing to control their players. "I try to do my best for this football club, to defend it, to promote it, to play with the passion I believe the game has to be played with," Arteta told reporters on Saturday.

"Every game is special and every manager behaves very differently regarding the circumstances. And you can't take the context out of a situation. That is not fair. That's me! Here and on the pitch, for the good and the bad. "I will always try to be better... If I have to change something, believe me, I will look in the mirror at myself and I will change it very quickly."

Arsenal travel to League One side Oxford United for their FA Cup third round tie on Monday.

