Root, Uthappa will know how to manoeuvre team in difficult situations: Dubai Capitals' Head Coach Phil Simmons

The Dubai Capitals will go up against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the opening match of the tournament on 13 January 2023. The Dubai Capitals have two superstar players - Joe Root and Robin Uthappa in their squad for the tournament.

Dubai Capitals' Head Coach Phil Simmons (Image: ILT20 media). Image Credit: ANI
The Dubai Capitals are in readiness to set the stage on fire in the ILT20, which begins on 13 January 2023 at the Dubai International Stadium. A total of six franchises, which include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors, will battle it out in the month-long tournament in the UAE. Ahead of their opening game against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, the Dubai Capitals Head Coach Phil Simmons expressed, "It's very exciting to be a part of the Dubai Capitals and to be a part of a new league in the UAE. Our team is exceptionally well-balanced. We have a backup for each of the players, who will be a part of the first eleven."

The Dubai Capitals have two superstar players - Joe Root and Robin Uthappa in their squad for the tournament. When asked about their impact in the Dubai Capitals camp, Simmons said, "You can't put a price on experience. These two would have seen every situation possible in cricket during their careers. They will know how to manoeuvre the team in difficult situations during the tournament. They are both World Cup winners and that is a huge plus for us." The Head Coach also expressed that he likes the Dubai Capitals Captain Rovman Powell's demeanour on the field, "Rovman won two tournaments as Captain last year, first in the Caribbean Premier League and then in the Super50 Cup. So you know that he is a winner and that's one of his top attributes of him being Captain. He is a calm person and I like his demeanour on the field."

Simmons also spoke about the UAE talent in the Dubai Capitals camp, "We have four talented UAE players. We have two quicks (Hazrat Luqman & Raja Akifullah Khan), who have good skills and a young left-arm spinner (Jash Giyanani), who looks good. The experience Jash gains in the DP World ILT20 will help UAE cricket and the Dubai Capitals in the upcoming years. And the other UAE player is Chirag Suri, who is an exciting batter at the top of the order." The Dubai Capitals will go up against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the opening match of the tournament on 13 January 2023. (ANI)

