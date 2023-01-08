Tennis-Sabalenka stops qualifier Noskova to seal Adelaide title
Aryna Sabalenka warmed up for the Australian Open by capturing her 11th WTA Tour title with a 6-3 7-6(4) win over teenaged Czech qualifier Linda Noskova in the Adelaide International 1 final on Sunday.
Aryna Sabalenka warmed up for the Australian Open by capturing her 11th WTA Tour title with a 6-3 7-6(4) win over teenaged Czech qualifier Linda Noskova in the Adelaide International 1 final on Sunday. The big-hitting Sabalenka made a sluggish start to the WTA 500 event this week before hitting her stride and she was flying in the first set against the giant-killing 18-year-old, taking charge of rallies from the baseline to grab the advantage.
Noskova, who had defeated ailing top seed Ons Jabeur in the semi-final after wins over the higher-ranked Daria Kasatkina and two-times Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, took the tight second set to a tiebreak where Sabalenka switched gears. A crosscourt winner set up three matchpoints for Sabalenka and the world number five double-faulted before closing out the contest with a booming serve for her first title in almost two years and a boost before the Jan. 16-29 Australian Open.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: 49ers clip Raiders in OT, win 9th straight; Czech teenager Noskova stuns Kasatkina in Adelaide and more
Tennis-Belarusian Sabalenka says Wimbledon ban on players 'changed nothing'
Noskova shocks Kasatkina at Adelaide International
Sports News Roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo pours in career-high 55; Sabalenka survives scare to reach Adelaide quarters and more
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Belarusian Sabalenka says Wimbledon ban on players 'changed nothing'; NFL roundup: 49ers clip Raiders in OT, win 9th straight and more