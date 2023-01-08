T10 Sports Management denies corruption report

The T10 sports Management has denied reports of any corrupt practices and said that the competition is under International Cricket Council (ICC) probe for illegal practices. As per media reports on January 7, the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) has received several reports regarding corrupt practices in the recent edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 which took place from November 23 to December 4, 2021.

The T10 Sports Management in a statement denied the charges and said, "As a responsible event owner, we host the tournament at a high-quality international stadium. We attract some of the world's best players, while also developing local talent and employing international level ICC and ACC match officials and referees." "We contract the ICC to manage and investigate any allegations of corruption, which then fall under their scope to manage. We have not been notified on any anti-corruption issues and will continue to take the lead of the ICC," the statement added.The 2022 season was the sixth edition of Abu Dhabi T10. The league saw participation from some of the best players around the globe. Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sikander Raza and Wanindu Hasaranga are some of the notable names.

Defending champions Deccan Gladiators once again stamped their authority in the Abu Dhabi T10 by recording an emphatic 37-run win over debutants New York Strikers in the final of the sixth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)