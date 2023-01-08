Left Menu

T10 Sports Management denies corruption report

As per media reports on January 7, that ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) has received several reports regarding corrupt practices in the recent edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 which took place from November 23 to December 4, 2021.

ANI | Updated: 08-01-2023 13:11 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 13:11 IST
T10 Sports Management denies corruption report
Russell, Moeen Ali, Bravo, Pollard are players who have participated in T10 league (Photo: T10) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The T10 sports Management has denied reports of any corrupt practices and said that the competition is under International Cricket Council (ICC) probe for illegal practices. As per media reports on January 7, the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) has received several reports regarding corrupt practices in the recent edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 which took place from November 23 to December 4, 2021.

The T10 Sports Management in a statement denied the charges and said, "As a responsible event owner, we host the tournament at a high-quality international stadium. We attract some of the world's best players, while also developing local talent and employing international level ICC and ACC match officials and referees." "We contract the ICC to manage and investigate any allegations of corruption, which then fall under their scope to manage. We have not been notified on any anti-corruption issues and will continue to take the lead of the ICC," the statement added.The 2022 season was the sixth edition of Abu Dhabi T10. The league saw participation from some of the best players around the globe. Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sikander Raza and Wanindu Hasaranga are some of the notable names.

Defending champions Deccan Gladiators once again stamped their authority in the Abu Dhabi T10 by recording an emphatic 37-run win over debutants New York Strikers in the final of the sixth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

Global
3
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

 Global
4
German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023