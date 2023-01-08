Sports News Roundup: Luka Doncic sizzles as Mavs best Pelicans; Avs dump Oilers in OT to snap skid and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Avs dump Oilers in OT to snap skid

Cale Makar scored at 2:09 of overtime and the visiting Colorado Avalanche rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night. Makar added an assist, Nathan MacKinnon and Brad Hunt had goals, Evan Rodrigues added two assists and Alexandar Georgiev made 28 saves for the Avalanche. Colorado snapped a five-game losing streak.

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic sizzles as Mavs best Pelicans

Luka Doncic had his ninth triple-double of the season and the host Dallas Mavericks rode a dominant start to a 127-117 victory over the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. Doncic had 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double in his last six games. Christian Wood scored 28 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. had 18, Jaden Hardy 15 and Spencer Dinwiddie 12 as the Mavericks raced to a 19-point lead at the end of the first quarter and remained in control.

Tennis-Djokovic shakes off hamstring issue to down Medvedev, reach Adelaide final

Novak Djokovic overcame an injury scare midway through his match against Daniil Medvedev on Saturday to mow down the Russian 6-3 6-4 and storm into the Adelaide International 1 final, where he will take on unseeded American Sebastian Korda. In a blockbuster Australian Open warm-up meeting between the two former world number ones it was 21-times Grand Slam champion Djokovic who shot out of the blocks quickest, as he surged to a 4-2 lead in the opening set.

Tennis-Sabalenka stops qualifier Noskova to seal Adelaide title

Aryna Sabalenka warmed up for the Australian Open by capturing her 11th WTA Tour title with a 6-3 7-6(4) win over teenaged Czech qualifier Linda Noskova in the Adelaide International 1 final on Sunday. The big-hitting Sabalenka made a sluggish start to the WTA 500 event this week before hitting her stride and she was flying in the first set against the giant-killing 18-year-old, taking charge of rallies from the baseline to grab the advantage.

NFL-Chiefs beat Raiders to secure top seed and first-round playoff bye

The Kansas City Chiefs secured the top seed in the American Football Conference and a first-round bye with a 31-13 victory over the host Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday in the NFL teams' regular-season finale. Given the NFL's decision to cancel the Monday night game between Buffalo (12-3) and Cincinnati (11-4) after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, the Chiefs (14-3) entered the Week 18 contest in control of their playoff seeding.

Tennis-Former champion Osaka withdraws from Australian Open

Two-times champion Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the Australian Open, organisers of the year's first Grand Slam which begins on Jan. 16 said on Sunday without elaborating on the reason, as a cloud hung over one of the sport's brightest stars.

The Japanese former world number one's name was on the entry list for the Australian Open, but Osaka was not scheduled to play in warm-up tournaments in Adelaide and Hobart, raising doubts about her participation in the hardcourt major.

Tennis-Musetti shoulder injury gifts Americans 2-0 lead in United Cup

Lorenzo Musetti's withdrawal from his clash with Frances Tiafoe handed the United States a 2-0 lead over Italy in the final of the United Cup on Sunday after Jessica Pegula defeated Martina Trevisan 6-4 6-2 in the team event opener in Sydney. An injury to his right shoulder forced the 20-year-old to concede to Tiafoe after his first serve of the second set. The Italian lost the opener 6-2.

NFL-Bills' Hamlin continues to progress, shows 'excellent' neurological function

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game last Monday but remains in critical condition, the NFL team said on Saturday. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle against the host Cincinnati Bengals and had to have his heartbeat restored on the field before he was brought to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains.

NFL-Bills' Hamlin thanks fans in first message since cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Saturday thanked his fans for all their support in his first message just days after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game and asked that they keep praying for his recovery. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Monday against the host Cincinnati Bengals during a nationally televised game and had to have his heartbeat restored on the field, but has made remarkable strides since.

Soccer-Holders Liverpool held by Wolves, Newcastle crash out in FA Cup

Holders Liverpool were held to a 2-2 home draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers in a breathless FA Cup third round tie at Anfield on Saturday after Newcastle United were dumped out by third-tier Sheffield Wednesday. However, Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, West Ham United and Southampton all reached round four.

(With inputs from agencies.)