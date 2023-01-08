Soccer-Everton's Iwobi out for three weeks with ankle injury
Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi will be out for around three weeks due to the ankle ligament injury he sustained in their FA Cup defeat at Manchester United, the Premier League club said on Sunday.
Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi will be out for around three weeks due to the ankle ligament injury he sustained in their FA Cup defeat at Manchester United, the Premier League club said on Sunday. Iwobi, 26, was carried off on a stretcher early in the second half as Everton lost 3-1 to United in Friday's third-round match.
"Scan results on Saturday confirmed a lateral ligament injury that will be managed conservatively by the club's medical team at Finch Farm," Everton said in a statement. Everton are 18th in the Premier League table on 15 points and host bottom side Southampton on Saturday.
