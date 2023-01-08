Left Menu

Coco Gauff crushes Rebeka Masarova to clinch ASB Classic title

World No.7 Coco Gauff produced a dominating performance to clinch her first title of the season at the ASB Classic, as she defeated Span's Rebeka Masarova in Sunday's final in Auckland, New Zealand.

ANI | Updated: 08-01-2023 17:42 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 17:42 IST
Coco Gauff crushes Rebeka Masarova to clinch ASB Classic title
Coco Gauff. (Photo: WTA/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

World No.7 Coco Gauff produced a dominating performance to clinch her first title of the season at the ASB Classic, as she defeated Span's Rebeka Masarova in Sunday's final in Auckland, New Zealand. Gauff's straight-set victory over Masarova 6-1, 6-1 capped off a dominant week for the 18-year-old American.

Gauff, who was the top seed in Auckland, played well despite unpredictable weather and rain that plagued the city all week. To keep the tournament going, matches were shifted to indoor courts. However, the rain held off on Sunday as Gauff prepared to take on No. 130 Masarova, who had a stellar week that saw her reach her maiden WTA final. The 23-year-old Spaniard beat No. 2 seed Sloane Stephens and Karolina Muchova to go to her first round against Gauff after making the main draw.

The first game of the final was delayed by rain, but Gauff broke right away and quickly took a 5-1 lead. When a fresh burst of rain halted play again, Gauff was on set point on her own serve. As play resumed, Gauff clinched the opening set and followed it up with a near-flawless performance in the second.

Masarova did put some pressure on the American with five break points in the second set. But Gauff saved all of them and broke the Spaniard's serve to secure victory. Both athletes are now headed to Melbourne for the Australian Open. Gauff will look to keep up with her winning momentum as she gets ready for the first Slam of the season, while Masarova will compete in the qualification event in the hope of a securing a place in the main draw.

"Honestly, a great week for me despite the rain. Couldn't ask for a better start to my season. First title on hard since I was 15. I'm happy to be successful on a surface that I love," wta.com quoted Gauff as saying. "My first WTA final, I'm really disappointed with today's match. I couldn't really play my game. Coco was playing amazing. The few chances I had she played really unbelievable," Masarova said.

"It gives me a lot of confidence, honestly. You never know how your first week is gonna go. Could be good or terrible. But I think it's been a great week for both of us," Gauff said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

Global
3
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

 Global
4
German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023