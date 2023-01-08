Left Menu

Korea aim to produce positive results at FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023

Placed in Pool B with Belgium, Japan and Germany, Head Coach Shin Seok Kyo's side will play Belgium (14th January) and Japan (17th January) at the iconic Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, before taking on Germany (20th January) in Rourkela.

Korea arrive in Bhubaneswar for FIH Men's Hockey World Cup (Photo: Hockey India) . Image Credit: ANI
The Korean Men's Hockey Team arrived in Odisha on Sunday for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela and received a rousing reception at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar. Placed in Pool B with Belgium, Japan and Germany, Head Coach Shin Seok Kyo's side will play Belgium (14th January) and Japan (17th January) at the iconic Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, before taking on Germany (20th January) in Rourkela.

The team is currently ranked 10th in the FIH rankings and finished 10th in the 2014 World Cup with their best finish at 4th in the 2002 and 2006 World Cups. "We have played a lot in India and now we are excited to be here again for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela. We love coming here and playing in India as it's a great feeling to play in front of such a big crowd. The tournament is filled with top teams and we are ready to face them and produce exciting results in front of the fans," commented Shin Seok Kyo.

The Head Coach also shed light on their preparations for the group matches which include the defending champions Belgium as well. He stated, "Our team is really good and the players have belief in their abilities. We have top teams like Belgium and Germany in our group and the matches will be difficult against them in the group stage. However, we will give our 100 per cent in the match to win it."

Korea's captain Lee Namyong echoed the Head Coach's sentiments and is confident of a good showing in the tournament. "Our players are excited to be here and we have big ambitions in the tournament. We want to do well and have confidence that we will be able to win the big matches in FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela. Our team has a lot of experience and it will be crucial for us," said the Korean captain.

He added, "We want to take one game at a time in the tournament. Our first match is against the defending champions Belgium and it will be really difficult. However, we have to play to our full potential and if we do the basics right, then, we can produce a good result." (ANI)

