RoundGlass Punjab dominate NEROCA to remain unbeaten at home, Gokulam Kerala earn crucial win

RoundGlass Punjab continued their unbeaten run at home by defeating NEROCA FC 3-1 while Gokulam Kerala made a perfect start to their year, eking out a 1-0 win over Churchill Brothers in the I-League here on Sunday.

Luka Majcen, Brandon Vanlalremdika, and Krishnananda Singh scored for RGPFC while Yumnam Gopi Singh scored the consolation goal for NEROCA FC.

RGPFC have maintained their second position in the table below Sreenidi Deccan FC who have played a match more than them.

RGPFC started the half with more intent and deployed their usual high press strategy giving no time on the ball for the opponents. Juan Mera and Pranjal Bhumij were lively on the wings.

RGPFC took the lead in the 12th minute. Pranjal played an inviting ball into the box which found a free Luka Majcen who jumped high to deposit a thumping header past the NEROCA keeper to give the home side the lead. It is Luka's fifth goal of the season. Juan Mera dispossessed the ball from the NEROCA wingback and found Luka Majcen just outside the box. Luka played a perfect ball to the on-rushing Brandon Vanlalremdika who poked the ball past Shubham Dhas to double the lead in the 15th minute.

NEROCA halved the deficit against the run of play in the 44th minute. A ball from the middle from Tangva was half cleared by the RGPFC defence but fell to Yumnam Gopi Singh who struck a first-time shot that left keeper Kiran Kumar Limbu helpless.

RGPFC put the game beyond NEROCA in the 77th minute through a goal from Krishnananda Singh. Substitute Maheson Singh played a brilliant through ball for Krishnananda who rounded the rushing NEROCA keeper and tapped into the empty net.

In the second match, Churchill Brothers had an attacking edge over Gokulam Kerala, but debutant Sergio Mendigutxia scored the decisive second-half goal as the hosts eked out a win in Manjeri.

Both teams went close in the initial minutes of the game with Churchill's Spanish magician Tana going close in the fourth minute following a cross from Lamgoulen Hangshing. However, the Spaniard skied his shot. Two minutes later, Gokulam's Noufal crossed it into Mendigutxia, who headed it wide.

Mendigutxia broke the deadlock in the 80th minute. In a quick break, Gokulam's Farshad Noor fed the ball to the Spanish striker, who linked up with Sreekuttan VS, before entering the box and rolling the ball past the goalkeeper.

Following the result, Gokulam Kerala climbs to third on the table.

