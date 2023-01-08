3rd-tier Derby advances in FA Cup; Man City-Chelsea later

Derby County was the first team to advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup from Sunday's matches, beating fellow third-tier team Barnsley 3-0.

An all-second-tier match between Bristol City and Swansea finished 1-1, taking them to a third-round replay.

There are eight matches in total Sunday, headlined by Manchester City hosting Chelsea in a meeting of Premier League giants.

There are two other top-flight teams in action, with Aston Villa hosting fourth-tier Stevenage and Leeds visiting second-tier Cardiff.

