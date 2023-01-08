3rd-tier Derby advances in FA Cup; Man City-Chelsea later
PTI | London | Updated: 08-01-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 21:50 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Derby County was the first team to advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup from Sunday's matches, beating fellow third-tier team Barnsley 3-0.
An all-second-tier match between Bristol City and Swansea finished 1-1, taking them to a third-round replay.
There are eight matches in total Sunday, headlined by Manchester City hosting Chelsea in a meeting of Premier League giants.
There are two other top-flight teams in action, with Aston Villa hosting fourth-tier Stevenage and Leeds visiting second-tier Cardiff.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lanka Premier League: Jaffna Kings complete hat-trick of titles, defeat Colombo Stars in final
Premier League leaders Arsenal face West Ham as EPL resumes
Soccer-Premier League talking points
Premier League: Arsenal make stunning second-half comeback to down West Ham 3-1
WRAPUP 3-Soccer-Arsenal stretch lead to seven points as Premier League returns, Newcastle go second