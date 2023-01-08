Left Menu

Soccer-Man United face Reading in FA Cup, City or Chelsea could meet Arsenal

Manchester City and Chelsea, who meet later on Sunday, were handed a potentially eye-catching home tie against Arsenal, as long as the Premier League leaders can get past Oxford United, who they visit on Monday. Holders Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday and if they win the replay will face another all-Premier League tie away to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Manchester United will host second tier Reading in the FA Cup fourth round and Manchester City or Chelsea could potentially face Arsenal following the draw on Sunday.

Manchester United, 12-times Cup winners, overcame Everton 3-1 on Friday at Old Trafford and were handed another home tie against Championship Reading, who are managed by former United midfielder Paul Ince. Manchester City and Chelsea, who meet later on Sunday, were handed a potentially eye-catching home tie against Arsenal, as long as the Premier League leaders can get past Oxford United, who they visit on Monday.

Holders Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday and if they win the replay will face another all-Premier League tie away to Brighton & Hove Albion. Sheffield Wednesday, who pulled off the biggest shock of the third round by beating Newcastle United 2-1, will host Fleetwood Town.

FA Cup fourth round draw: Manchester City or Chelsea v Oxford or Arsenal

Manchester United v Reading Preston North End v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Blackpool Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool or Wolves

Fulham v Sunderland Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley v Cardiff City or Leeds United

Wrexham v Sheffield United Ipswich Town v Burnley

Luton or Wigan v Grimsby Town Derby County v West Ham United

Stoke City v Aston Villa or Stevenage Blackburn Rovers v Forest Green or Birmingham City

Walsall v Leicester City Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood Town

Bristol City or Swansea v Chesterfield or West Brom

