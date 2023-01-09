Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:10 PM EDT on Sunday, January 8

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday: - - - - NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Sunday's schedule Buccaneers at Falcons, 1 p.m. Patriots at Bills, 1 p.m. Vikings at Bears, 1 p.m. Texans at Colts, 1 p.m. Jets at Dolphins, 1 p.m. Panthers at Saints, 1 p.m. Browns at Steelers, 1 p.m. Ravens at Bengals, 1 p.m. Chargers at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. Giants at Eagles, 4:25 p.m. Cardinals at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. Rams at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. Cowboys at Commanders, 4:25 p.m. Lions at Packers, 8:20 p.m. - - - - Damar Hamlin reacts to Bills scoring on opening kickoff Safety Damar Hamlin roared his approval after Buffalo Bills teammate Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown against the New England Patriots on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-BUF-NEP-HAMLIN-HINES-TD, Field Level Media - - - - Report: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to start against Giants Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will start Sunday's regular-season finale against the visiting New York Giants, ESPN reported. FOOTBALL-NFL-PHI-NYG-HURTS, Field Level Media - - - - Report: Texans eyeing Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon Head coach Lovie Smith's job is in danger and the Houston Texans are looking hard at Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator as a potential replacement, KPRC in Houston reported. FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-PHI-GANNON, Field Level Media - - - - Ravens rookie Anthony Brown to start at QB Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Anthony Brown will make his first career start on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, with the team making Tyler Huntley inactive. FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-BROWN, Field Level Media - - - - Report: Bills paying Damar Hamlin full salary on IR The Buffalo Bills will pay safety Damar Hamlin's full salary while he is on injured reserve, NFL Network said Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-BUF-HAMLIN, Field Level Media - - - -

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday's schedule Northwestern at No. 15 Indiana, Noon Iowa at Rutgers, Noon No. 24 Ohio State at Maryland, 1 p.m. No. 2 Houston at Cincinnati, 3 p.m. Washington at Arizona State, 5 p.m. No. 1 Purdue at Penn State, 6 p.m. - - - - COLLEGE FOOTBALL Sunday's schedule Georgia feature or notebook (coach presser, noon ET) TCU feature or notebook (coach presser, noon ET) - - - - Ex-Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong commits to NC State Record-setting Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong is staying in the Atlantic Coast Conference and transferring to NC State for his final season. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-NCST-UVA-ARMSTRONG, Field Level Media - - - -

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Sunday's schedule Philadelphia at Detroit, 3 p.m. Portland at Toronto, 3:30 p.m. Charlotte at Indiana, 5 p.m. Brooklyn at Miami, 6 p.m. Utah at Memphis, 6 p.m. Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m. Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Phoenix, 8 p.m. Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. - - - - NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Sunday's schedule Vancouver at Winnipeg, 3 p.m. Florida at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. Columbus at Washington, 5 p.m. Pittsburgh at Arizona, 7 p.m. Calgary at Chicago, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m. Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Boston at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m. - - - - Blackhawks' Patrick Kane to sit out vs. Flames Forward Patrick Kane will sit out his second consecutive game with a lower-body injury on Sunday when the Blackhawks host the Calgary Flames. HOCKEY-NHL-CHI-KANE, Field Level Media - - - -

GOLF Sunday's schedule PGA -- Sentry Tournament of Champions - - - - SOCCER Red Stars part ways with D Zoe Morse The Chicago Red Stars announced Sunday that defender Zoe Morse will not return to the team in 2023. SOCCER-NWSL-CHI-MORSE, Field Level Media - - - - Report: Zinedine Zidane rebuffs USMNT approach French soccer legend Zinedine Zidane rebuffed an approach to take over as head coach of the U.S. men's national team, ESPN reported. SOCCER-FIFA-USMNT-ZIDANE, Field Level Media - - - -

SPORTS Mikaela Shiffrin wins 82nd World Cup race, ties Lindsey Vonn Mikaela Shiffrin won her 82nd career World Cup ski race on Sunday, tying fellow American Lindsey Vonn for most ever by a women's alpine skier. SPORTS-USA-SHIFFRIN-RECORD, Field Level Media - - - - TENNIS Tennis roundup: U.S. wins inaugural United Cup Roundup from ATP/WTA action at the Adelaide International and the United Cup in Australia, the ASB Classic in New Zealand and the Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune, India. TENNIS-ATP, Field Level Media - - - -

ESPORTS S2G Esports win PUBG Mobile global championship S2G Esports of Turkey captured the $510,000 grand prize Sunday at the 2022 PUBG Mobile Global Championship in Jakarta, Indonesia. ESPORTS-OTHER-PMGC, Field Level Media - - - - OpTic Texas add Huke for 2023 CDL season OpTic Texas confirmed the return Sunday of Cuyler "Huke" Garland for the 2023 Call of Duty League season. ESPORTS-CALLOFDUTY-HUKE, Field Level Media - - - -

