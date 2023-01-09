Left Menu

Chelsea forward Pulisic to miss ''weeks'' with knee injury

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 09-01-2023 09:26 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 09:26 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic will be sidelined for at least two weeks with a knee injury, manager Graham Potter said.

The United States winger hurt his right knee while attempting a shot on goal in a 1-0 loss to Manchester City on Thursday in the Premier League.

Potter provided an injury update after his team's 4-0 loss to City — this time in the FA Cup — on Sunday.

“Christian just opened up his knee in the game the other day so we're still analyzing it. It's going to be weeks, I would say,” Potter said.

Pulisic required treatment after appearing to jar his knee as City defender John Stones made a last-ditch tackle. The 24-year-old American couldn't continue and was replaced in the 22nd minute.

