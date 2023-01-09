Sports News Roundup: Top 25 roundup: Northwestern upsets No. 15 Indiana behind Boo Buie; Soccer-Mbappe slams French football president Le Graet for 'disrespecting' Zidane and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Top 25 roundup: Northwestern upsets No. 15 Indiana behind Boo Buie

Boo Buie scored 26 points and Northwestern held on for an 84-83 Big Ten victory against No. 15 Indiana on Sunday afternoon in Bloomington, Ind. Chase Audige made five free throws in the final 46 seconds and finished with 19 points, while Ty Berry and Robbie Beran added 13 apiece for the Wildcats (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten), who led by as many as 17. Berry had 11 rebounds and Audige had eight assists and six steals.

Soccer-Mbappe slams French football president Le Graet for 'disrespecting' Zidane

France forward Kylian Mbappe has come out in support of Zinedine Zidane after the country's football federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet said he would not pick up the phone if the former midfielder called him to discuss coaching the national team. The FFF had announced head coach Didier Deschamps's contract extension on Saturday after he led France to a second consecutive World Cup final, where they lost to Argentina on penalties in Qatar last month. Zidane had previously been a favourite to succeed Deschamps.

Tennis-Collins, Kvitova find form in Adelaide warm-up

Danielle Collins, runner-up at last year's Australian Open, indicated she might be set for another run deep into the year's first Grand Slam with a 6-2 6-4 win over Karolina Pliskova at the Adelaide International 2 on Monday. The American, also a semi-finalist at Melbourne Park in 2019, set off at a canter and led 5-0 before the Czech former world number one finally found some of her once formidable game and rallied to break back.

Soccer-Man City crush Chelsea in FA Cup, Stevenage stun Villa

Manchester City cruised to a 4-0 win at home to Chelsea in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday, enjoying their third successive win over Graham Potter's side in the space of two months. Elsewhere, League Two (fourth tier) side Stevenage pulled off the shock of the weekend by winning 2-1 at Premier League Aston Villa, scoring two goals in the final few minutes.

NFL-Emotional Bills win for Hamlin in first game since his cardiac arrest

The Buffalo Bills made an emotional return to the field on Sunday with a slew of tributes in honor of safety Damar Hamlin, who sent his love and watched from a hospital bed in Cincinnati after suffering cardiac arrest during an NFL game last week. The Bills arrived at their home stadium in Hamlin-inspired apparel and took the field waving "Pray for Damar" flags before gathering at the 50-yard line where they collectively held up three fingers in honor of his jersey number.

Tennis-Lestienne a winner as ATP tennis returns to New Zealand

French journeyman Constant Lestienne wrote a small footnote in the history of men's tennis on Monday when he won the first ATP Tour match in New Zealand for three years in the opening round of the Auckland Open. Now an Australian Open warm-up, the Auckland Open had been played every year since 1956 until New Zealand's lockdown in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2021 and 2022 editions.

NFL roundup: Eagles lock down No. 1 seed in NFC

Quarterback Jalen Hurts returned after a two-game absence, Jake Elliott kicked five field goals and the Philadelphia Eagles finally clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 22-16 win over the visiting New York Giants on Sunday. Hurts had missed the last two games, replaced by Gardner Minshew in losses to Dallas and New Orleans, as the Eagles (14-3) failed to secure the top seed. Sunday's win also locked up the NFC East title for Philadelphia.

Tennis-Fritz delivers as U.S. win inaugural United Cup crown

Taylor Fritz edged Matteo Berrettini 7-6(4) 7-6(6) as the United States justified their status as favourites to outclass Italy in a one-sided final at the inaugural United Cup mixed team tournament on Sunday. Coming into the third rubber with his team 2-0 up and needing one more victory to win the $15 million event, world number nine Fritz took the opening set when his big-hitting opponent found the net in a tight tiebreak.

Tennis-'Frenemies' Djokovic and Kyrgios to play practice match before Australian Open

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will rekindle their bromance by playing a practice match before the Australian Open, giving the latter a chance to stretch his legs before the year's first Grand Slam. Kyrgios, ranked 22nd in the world and runner-up at last year's Wimbledon, has not played since October. He missed the United Cup and also pulled out of warm-up tournaments due to an ankle injury.

NFL-Bills ride emotional win into NFL postseason

The NFL regular season reached an emotional climax on Sunday as the Buffalo Bills, inspired by Damar Hamlin, who is recovering from a cardiac arrest suffered during a game last week, beat the New England Patriots 35-23. With 19 teams still in the postseason hunt entering the final weekend, there was no shortage of gridiron suspense unfolding across the United States.

