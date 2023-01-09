Left Menu

Soccer-Stevenage boss says grandkids will hear about 'magical' FA Cup upset for years

Stevenage boss Steve Evans said their 2-1 FA Cup upset of Aston Villa on Sunday is a tale he will tell his grandchildren for years after his fourth-tier club knocked out the Premier League side in the third round.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 12:59 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 12:57 IST
Soccer-Stevenage boss says grandkids will hear about 'magical' FA Cup upset for years
Representative image

Stevenage boss Steve Evans said their 2-1 FA Cup upset of Aston Villa on Sunday is a tale he will tell his grandchildren for years after his fourth-tier club knocked out the Premier League side in the third round. Villa were leading 1-0 at home until the 88th minute when Jamie Reid converted a penalty to equalise before Dean Campbell grabbed a 90th-minute winner to pull off the shock of the weekend.

Evans hailed the fitness of his squad for going toe-to-toe with a top-flight team, saying they have "hearts the size of Big Ben" as they booked a fourth-round tie away at Stoke City. "I've got grandkids, little Joseph, James and Mimi will be hearing about it in the next few years," Evans said.

"I've had some magical moments, I've been in charge of lots of wins over Championship (second-tier) clubs, but if you come away to a Premier League club like Aston Villa ... it's up there with them. "It's magical for the players, the chairman and for the town of Stevenage to see over 3,000 fans and winning the way we did. It's the FA Cup and what dreams are made of."

For Villa, it was an eighth consecutive loss in the competition - being knocked out each time in the third round, the round at which Premier League teams enter the competition. The 2015 runners-up last reached the fourth round in 2016. World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez was an unused substitute on Villa's bench and Evans said the Argentina goalkeeper, who played under him when he was once on loan at Rotherham United, gave him a hug afterwards.

"If you're Emi Martinez, you'll be haunted," Evans added. "I looked at Ashley Young and you could see the hurt on his face, maybe the embarrassment."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023