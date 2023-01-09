Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Collins, Kvitova find form in Adelaide warm-up; Soccer-Mbappe slams French football president Le Graet for 'disrespecting' Zidane and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Collins, Kvitova find form in Adelaide warm-up

Danielle Collins, runner-up at last year's Australian Open, indicated she might be set for another run deep into the year's first Grand Slam with a 6-2 6-4 win over Karolina Pliskova at the Adelaide International 2 on Monday. The American, also a semi-finalist at Melbourne Park in 2019, set off at a canter and led 5-0 before the Czech former world number one finally found some of her once formidable game and rallied to break back.

Soccer-Mbappe slams French football president Le Graet for 'disrespecting' Zidane

France forward Kylian Mbappe has come out in support of Zinedine Zidane after the country's football federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet said he would not pick up the phone if the former midfielder called him to discuss coaching the national team. The FFF had announced head coach Didier Deschamps's contract extension on Saturday after he led France to a second consecutive World Cup final, where they lost to Argentina on penalties in Qatar last month. Zidane had previously been a favourite to succeed Deschamps.

NHL roundup: David Pastrnak's hat trick carries Bruins past Ducks

David Pastrnak registered his 13th career hat trick as part of a four-point performance as the Boston Bruins rolled past the host Anaheim Ducks 7-1 on Sunday night. Pastrnak scored three goals and added an assist to pace the Bruins, who improved to 11-0-3 over their last 14 games after sweeping a three-game California road trip. Pastrnak became the third player in the NHL to reach the 30-goal mark this season.

NFL-Emotional Bills win for Hamlin in first game since his cardiac arrest

The Buffalo Bills made an emotional return to the field on Sunday with a slew of tributes in honor of safety Damar Hamlin, who sent his love and watched from a hospital bed in Cincinnati after suffering cardiac arrest during an NFL game last week. The Bills arrived at their home stadium in Hamlin-inspired apparel and took the field waving "Pray for Damar" flags before gathering at the 50-yard-line where they collectively held up three fingers in honor of his jersey number.

NBA roundup: Nets sneak by Heat in final seconds

Kyrie Irving scored 29 points and Royce O'Neale hit the game-winning shot as the Brooklyn Nets overcame a second-half injury to Kevin Durant to beat the host Miami Heat 102-101 on Sunday night. O'Neale scored the go-ahead basket on a putback with 3.2 seconds left after rebounding an Irving 3-point miss. Miami's Jimmy Butler missed a contested drive in the lane off the backboard as time expired. The Heat wanted a foul on an O'Neale bump at the end of the play, but they didn't get one.

Tennis-Players could play at Australian Open with COVID - Tiley

Players at this month's Australian Open will not be required to take COVID-19 tests and could play even if they had the virus, tournament director Craig Tiley said on Monday. The health policy, which Tiley said reflected what was happening in the wider community, is a marked change from strict protocols which surrounded the tournament over the past two years.

NFL roundup: Eagles lock down No. 1 seed in NFC

Quarterback Jalen Hurts returned after a two-game absence, Jake Elliott kicked five field goals and the Philadelphia Eagles finally clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 22-16 win over the visiting New York Giants on Sunday. Hurts had missed the last two games, replaced by Gardner Minshew in losses to Dallas and New Orleans, as the Eagles (14-3) failed to secure the top seed. Sunday's win also locked up the NFC East title for Philadelphia.

Tennis-Fritz delivers as U.S. win inaugural United Cup crown

Taylor Fritz edged Matteo Berrettini 7-6(4) 7-6(6) as the United States justified their status as favourites to outclass Italy in a one-sided final at the inaugural United Cup mixed team tournament on Sunday. Coming into the third rubber with his team 2-0 up and needing one more victory to win the $15 million event, world number nine Fritz took the opening set when his big-hitting opponent found the net in a tight tiebreak.

Tennis-'Frenemies' Djokovic and Kyrgios to play practice match before Australian Open

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will rekindle their bromance by playing a practice match before the Australian Open, giving the latter a chance to stretch his legs before the year's first Grand Slam. Kyrgios, ranked 22nd in the world and runner-up at last year's Wimbledon, has not played since October. He missed the United Cup and also pulled out of warm-up tournaments due to an ankle injury.

NFL-Bills ride emotional win into NFL postseason

The NFL regular season reached an emotional climax on Sunday as the Buffalo Bills, inspired by Damar Hamlin, who is recovering from a cardiac arrest suffered during a game last week, beat the New England Patriots 35-23. With 19 teams still in the postseason hunt entering the final weekend, there was no shortage of gridiron suspense unfolding across the United States.

