Mazaplay has been chosen as the 2023 Royal Challengers Trophy's powered by Sponsor

The Royal Challengers Trophy competition, which will start on January 9th 2023, will feature four teams. This T20 tournament, featuring four excellent teams, appears to be very captivating.

Four teams of cricket players will fight for the Royal Challengers Trophy, which is powered by mazaplay.net. The Bareilly Panther, Garhwal Hill's, Kumau Tiger's, and Kashi King's cricket teams are among the Four.

Divya Future Sports and Sumit Events are in charge of organizing this competition.

Every game will be broadcast live and exclusively on 1Sports. Match Fixtures 9th Jan - Bareilly Panthers Vs Garhwal Hill's 10th Jan - Kumau Tiger's Vs Kashi Kings 11th Jan - Garhwal Hill's Vs Kumau Tiger's 12th Jan - Kashi King's Vs Bareilly Panthers 13th Jan - Bareily Panthers Vs Kumau Tiger's 15th Jan - Kashi King's Garhwal Hill's Final will be played on 16th Jan 2023.

