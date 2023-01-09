Skyexch has been awarded as Title Sponsor of Royal Challengers Trophy 2023

New Delhi (India), January 9: Four teams will compete for the Royal Challengers Trophy, which will begin play on the 9th of January 20223. This T20 tournament, which features four talented teams, looks like it will be extremely interesting.

The Four team Royal Challengers Trophy is a Cricket Tournament that is presented by Skyexch.net, Four cricket team will compete for the trophy. The Four cricket team includes Bareilly Panther, Garhwal Hill's, Kumau Tiger's and Kashi King's. Match Fixtures 9th Jan - Bareilly Panthers Vs Garhwal Hill's 10th Jan - Kumau Tiger's Vs Kashi Kings 11th Jan - Garhwal Hill's Vs Kumau Tiger's 12th Jan - Kashi King's Vs Bareilly Panthers 13th Jan - Bareily Panthers Vs Kumau Tiger's 15th Jan - Kashi King's Garhwal Hill's Final will be played on 16th Jan 2023. This tournament is managed by Divya Future Sports and Sumit Events. All the matches will be telecasted live and exclusive only on 1Sports

