Soccer-Roberto Martinez named new Portugal coach

Former Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has been named the new manager of Portugal's national squad, the country's football federation (FPF) said on Monday.

"I appreciate the enthusiasm and ambition with which he (Martinez) received the invitation," FPF President Fernando Gomes told a news conference. "This is an important moment for the national team"

