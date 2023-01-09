Left Menu

Players with COVID-19 would be allowed to compete at Australian Open: Craig Tiley

Melbourne will host the Australian Open which will begin on January 16.

ANI | Updated: 09-01-2023 17:37 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 17:37 IST
Novak Djokovic (Photo: Australian Open/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Players at this month's Australian Open will not be required to take COVID-19 tests and will be allowed to compete even if they have the virus, according to tournament director Craig Tiley on Monday. The health policy, which Tiley said reflected what was going on in the larger community, is a significant departure from the strict protocols that have surrounded the tournament for the past two years.

The 2021 tournament was held in a bio-secure bubble, with spectators barred from entering for several days due to a virus outbreak in the community, while last year, nine-time champion Novak Djokovic was deported due to his anti-vaccine stance. "We just wanted to follow what's currently in the community," Skysports quoted Tiley saying at Melbourne Park ahead of the tournament, which runs from January 16-29.

"We have gone a step further by making a recommendation around staying away when you're ill, and that our medical staff will continue to monitor that, with the players individually as well," he further added. "We've made it clear to our players, as well as our staff, if anyone is feeling unwell, stay home. It's a normalised environment for us and, not dissimilar to cricket, there will potentially be players that will compete with Covid," Tiley added.

Talking about cricket, despite testing positive for Covid, cricketer Matt Renshaw continued to play for Australia in a five-day Test match against South Africa in Sydney last week. The batter was separated from his teammates for the first three days of the match, but after several negative tests, he returned to the home dressing room.

At the height of the pandemic, Melbourne experienced some of the world's longest and most stringent lockdowns, but recommendations have long since replaced mandates as the city's cornerstone of public health policy. Melbourne will host the Australian Open which will begin on January 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

