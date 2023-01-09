Left Menu

Lagad downs world champion to emerge triumphant in men's air rifle T1 trials

A second Navy shooter, Kiran Ankush Jadhav won the bronze.In the womens 50m rifle 3 positions, Punjabs Sift Kaur Samra finished first by outgunning state-mate and Indias top womens 3P shooter Anjum Moudgil 17-5 in the decider.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 19:12 IST
Lagad downs world champion to emerge triumphant in men's air rifle T1 trials
  • Country:
  • India

Lagad Saurav Gorakh of the Indian Navy humbled reigning world champion Rudrankksh B Patil 17-9 in the men's 10m air rifle T1 trials for Group A shooters here on Monday.

In the eight-man ranking round, Rudrankksh had finished on top with a score of 261.5, even as Lagad ended second on countback. A second Navy shooter, Kiran Ankush Jadhav won the bronze.

In the women's 50m rifle 3 positions, Punjab's Sift Kaur Samra finished first by outgunning state-mate and India's top women's 3P shooter Anjum Moudgil 17-5 in the decider. Anjum had topped the ranking round and had also finished second in qualification ahead of Sift, who had qualified in fourth place.

In the men's 25m rapid fire pistol, it was another gold for Punjab as Vijayveer Sidhu made 28 hits in the medal round to leave behind Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar of Himachal Pradesh, who had 22 hits to his name. Rajasthan's Bhavesh Shekhawat won the bronze.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023