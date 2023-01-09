Left Menu

Horse racing-Kennedy suffers fifth broken leg in fall at Naas

He has an appointment to see his surgeon Paddy Kenny on Friday and we will know after that," Kennedy's agent Kevin O'Ryan told the Racing Post on Monday. "At this stage I have no idea how long he will be out for."

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 19:45 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 19:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Irish jockey Jack Kennedy suffered a broken leg for the fifth time in his career in a fall during a Novice Chase at Naas in Ireland on Sunday, casting doubt on his participation at the Cheltenham Festival in March. Kennedy, who won the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2021 on Minella Indo, was riding Gordon Elliott-trained Top Bandit, who was fatally injured in the incident.

The 23-year-old jockey was transferred to Tallaght Hospital for further assessment. "Jack has a lower leg fracture, his tibia and fibula. He has an appointment to see his surgeon Paddy Kenny on Friday and we will know after that," Kennedy's agent Kevin O'Ryan told the Racing Post on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

