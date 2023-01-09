Ronaldo set to face PSG, Messi in first game in Saudi Arabia
- Country:
- France
Cristiano Ronaldo's first game in Saudi Arabia is set to be against Paris Saint-Germain and a possible reunion with his career-long rival Lionel Messi.
PSG said Monday it will play a Jan. 19 friendly in Riyadh against a composite team of players from Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr and Al Hilal, the current Asian Champions League title holder.
Ronaldo should have to wait until Jan. 22 to make his formal debut for Al-Nassr in a league game against Al Ettifaq.
World soccer rules require the 37-year-old star to finish serving a two-match suspension imposed by the English Football Association in November ahead of the World Cup. Ronaldo slapped a mobile phone out of a fan's hand following a game against Everton last April.
Qatar-owned PSG is visiting Saudi Arabia during a two-day break in the region, including a visit to Doha for promotional work with the club's portfolio of Qatari sponsors.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar pay rich tributes to Pele, football world recalls his lasting legacy
Soccer-Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr - Saudi state TV
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo pours in career-high 55; Soccer-Ronaldo embracing new challenge at Al Nassr after winning everything in Europe and more
After "conquering Europe", Cristiano Ronaldo reaches Saudi Arabia "to conquer Asia"
My work is done in Europe, many clubs tried to sign me in US, Brazil, Australia, Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Al-Nassr