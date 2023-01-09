Left Menu

Soccer-Tien Linh double takes Vietnam to Asean Championship final

Vietnam will go into the final looking to win the title for the third time in the country's history having last lifted the trophy in 2018. Thailand, who won a sixth Asean Championship last year, take on the Malaysians on Tuesday aiming to overturn a first leg deficit and advance to the final for the 10th time in 14 tournaments.

09-01-2023
Vietnam will face either Malaysia or defending champions Thailand in the final of the Asean Championship after Nguyen Tien Linh's double earned Park Hang-seo's side a 2-0 win over Indonesia in Hanoi on Monday.

Tien Linh scored early in each half of a fiery encounter to ensure the Vietnamese progressed to the decider of the Southeast Asian regional tournament after the teams had shared a scoreless draw in the first leg in Jakarta. Vietnam will host the opening game of the two-legged showpiece on Friday and will find out their opponents on Tuesday, when the Malaysians will look to defend a 1-0 lead from the first leg when they take on hosts Thailand in Pathum Thani.

Park's side wasted little time taking control of proceedings in front of their own fans at My Dinh Stadium, with Tien Linh putting Vietnam in front in the third minute when he swept home after a long punt forward by Do Hung Dung. The same duo combined again in the second minute of the second half as Tien Linh emerged unmarked in the penalty area to head Hung Dung's corner past Indonesia goalkeeper Nadeo Argawinata.

With the away goals rule in place the Indonesians knew a goal would bring them back into contention, but despite their best efforts Shin Tae-yong's side struggled to find a way through the Vietnam defence. Vietnam will go into the final looking to win the title for the third time in the country's history having last lifted the trophy in 2018.

Thailand, who won a sixth Asean Championship last year, take on the Malaysians on Tuesday aiming to overturn a first leg deficit and advance to the final for the 10th time in 14 tournaments.

